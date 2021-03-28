By Chileshe Mwango

Opposition UPND National Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa claims that some members of the opposition party have applied for adoption on the ruling patriotic front ticket.

Meanwhile Mr. Mweetwa says the UPND has abolished the two years requirement for one to be a member of the party before they can contest elections on the party ticket in an election.

Mr. Mweetwa told journalists in Lusaka today that the main requirement will now be the popularity of a prospecting individual on the ground and has since invited people to join the UPND and stand on the party in the August elections.

Meanwhile Mr. Mweetwa has disclosed that the UPND has resolved not to comment on issues concerning National Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili who was part of the UPND alliance.

And Mr. Mweetwa has revealed that the Livingstone High Court has directed the Zambia police to avail former Local Government Minister Ackson Sejani and three other to court on 13th April, 2021.

He says the UPND legal team applied for habeas corpus in the Livingstone following the detention of the four for over a week without being charged in connection to the alleged disappearance of two citizens of Choma Pheluna and Milton Hatembo.

But Mr. Mweetwa says the detention of the four is in an effort to implicate UPND President Hakainde Hichilema in the matter when police have failed to get the Hatembo’s from where they reside despite being availed with the details.

