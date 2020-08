UPND SENIOR LAWYER MARTHA MUSHIPE AND 4 OTHERS PAYS A COURTESY VISIT ON HH YESTERDAY AT HIS RESIDENCE.

UPND Senior Lawyer and her 4 colleagues visit the UPND leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema.

1.Martha Mushipe

2.Lydia Benkele

3.Aka Sumbwa

4.Lutombi kawana

Ben kayuma

“It’s been long since I saw him just thought of greeting him” Mushipe told CIC.

CIC PRESS TEAM