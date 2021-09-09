UPND SENIOR MEMBERS DISTANCE THEMSELVES FROM HH’S CONSTITUTION MISFIRING

By Boyd Chanda.

“We warned HH against trusting President Lungu’s State House loyalists but he deliberately ignored us, see now how he has violated the law”.

President HH is a difficult man to advise because he first trusted our enemies (opponents) more than us, a Senior UPND Member has said. Commenting on HH’s misfiring when he appointed and sworn in ministers in new ministries which are not yet approved by parliament, the senior ruling party official who spoke on condition of anonymity said immediately after being declared winner last month, HH was warned not to work with PF members at State House but he ignored the warning and opted to initially sideline the UPND loyal members. “Its was after inauguration that President Lungu’s state House aids started deliberately misleading President HH in order embarrass him to the public and shockingly, they succeeded without much effort and the PF camp and surrogates like Sean Tembo are celebrating the abrogation of law by the president”.

The UPND official added that even now HH is hesitating to retire PSs and recall diplomats just to please PF. “As I speak to you, these PF Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Parastatal Organisations are busy recruiting their relatives with impunity. They are even backdating their salaries to May this year and the president is just watching them for fear of being called one who is witch hunting them.

PF members are full time being involved in grand corruption despite HH being sworn because all PSs are still working. HH is just too hard to advise. Its our prayer that he changes as we go on”, said the UPND Senior Member.