UPND SESHEKE MP ROMEO KANGOMBE CONVICTED FOR ASSAULTING TWO POLICE OFFICERS

The Kasama Magistrates’ Court has convicted UPND Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe on a charge of assault but acquited him on the charge of abduction.

The court has reserved sentencing for Monday, April 12, 2021.

Mr Kang’ombe has since been remanded at Chinsali state correctional facility awaiting sentencing.

This is in a case where he stood charged with assaulting and abducting two police officers in Lavushimanda in October last year. -ZR