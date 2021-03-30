UPND SETS APRIL 3RD,2021 FOR ITS 2021 GENERAL ELECTION ADOPTION PROCESS

Lusaka~30th March, 2021.

THE UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT has set Saturday April 3rd 2021 as date on which its adoption process for the August 12th,2021 general elections is expected to start.

Making the announcement on the progress of the adoption process at the party secretariat today, Elections Chairperson, Garry Nkombo said the party had resolved to to commence adoptions process within the shortest possible time and advised all aspirants to adhere to the calendar to avoid being found wanting.

“We want to make it clear that the process of selecting or adopting flag carriers for the UPND will commence on Saturday, 3rd April, 2021 with wards interviews while constituency and district recommendations will be held on Sunday April 4th,2021of this country.We are hoping that the provincial process will be held on Monday April 5th,2021 during which the three ranked names will be submitted to the National Management Committee for final adoption”,he revealed.

Meanwhile, UPND Secretary-General, Batuke Imenda says the party would attempt at being gender sensitive with a bias towards women, youths and persons with disabilities during the adoption process.

Mr.Imenda He stated that revealed that the party was committed to fulfilling the SADC requirements of 50 percent women representation in key decision making positions of leadership.

