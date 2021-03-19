UPND SG BATUKE IMENDA HITS THE GROUND RUNNING
THREE days after his appointment, Secretary General Batuke Imenda today visited ward officials in the country’s second biggest constituency, Mandevu.

Mr Imenda met party officials in Kabanana ward were he encouraged them to recruit more women and youths into the party.

In his continuation of his “boots on the ground” policy, Mr Imenda has promised to to visit all the wards in Lusaka.

He was accompanied by the National Management Members Benard Mpundu ( Chairman for Commerce), Grace Chivube, Lusaka District Chairman Ackim Moono and the vibrant deputy National Youth Chairman Trevor Mwiinde.

Mr Imenda told the party officials that he will not rely on their reports only but will be on the ground to recruit more members to the party.

He said the UPND needs to win big to offset the plans by the PF to rig the elections.
Mandevu constituency has slightly over 140,000 registered voters making it the second biggest constituency in the country after Kanyama which has over 177,000 registered voters.
