UPND SG IMENDA BRINGS KAOMA TO A STANDSTILL

KAOMA town came to a standstill today as United Party for National Development Secretary General Batuke Imenda passed through the Central Business District.

And UPND has called on all party members and sympathisers to go out and encourage every Zambian to be part of the wind of change that is blowing in the country.

Hundreds of people came out to have a glimpse of Mr Imenda who was appointed as the party’s Secretary General a fortnight ago.

It took about an hour for Mr Imenda’s convoy to cover a distance of about 2 kilometers as residents ran with the vehicles to the party’s constituency office.

Mr Imenda was forced to address the masses of at the party Secretariat there was no permit to sanction the meeting from the police.

Meanwhile Mr Imenda says it is the responsibility of every peace loving and democratic Zambian to mobilize neighbours, family and friends in voting the party into government.

Mr Imenda, who is in Western Province to meet with grassroots leaders, said it was time for Zambians to give President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND and opportunity to change the economy which was in the doldrums following years of mismanagement by the PF.

And Vice Chairman for Elections Brian Ndumba urged party members to verify their votes during the on-going voter registration exercise.

Mr Ndumba said party members have the responsibility to protect their vote and must therefore register, vote and wait for vote counting to be done.

And National Trustee Ms Patricia Nawa urged the youths and women to turn out in large numbers to vote for the change of government.

Ms Nawa observed that the majority of women have suffered at the hands of the current government due to the bad management of the economy adding that they should vote them out if their sufferings are to be alleviated.

National Youth Deputy Chairman Stephen Chikota called for youths to come together to ensure there was an election Tsunami come August 12th.

Mr Chikota appealed to all party members to be united if the party has to see victory in this years elections.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM