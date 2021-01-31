UPND SHIWANGANDU ASPIRING CANDIDATE HON ELIAS MUBANGA VOWS TO UNSEAT KAMPYONGO.

The UPND strongman for Shiwang’andu has vowed to unseat Home Affairs Minister Hon Steven Kampyongo and lift the standards of living for the Shiwangandu people who are crying and complaining of bad roads, inefficient health care, lack of shelter and so on.

“Shiwangandu has nothing to show off as if Home Affairs Minister doesn’t come from here, look at the roads can you say we have a minister here representing us” said Hon Mubanga.

Hon Mubanga said that intimidation of UPND officials by the police in Shiwang’andu is very bad but whatever happens the people of Shiwang’andu are resolved come 12th August they will usher in credible leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema who has a vision for the agricultural sector, economic sound know how and bring sanity to the nation.

Hon Mubanga who is accompanied by Mr Ngwira Samuel visited 7 wards namely Mwiche ward, Ichingo ward, Chimpundu ward, Muchinga ward, Mwamba ward and Mukumbi ward. He was also accompanied by the constituency Chairman Zangwa, District Chairman Pascal Kangwa, District Youth Chairman Martin Mulenga and various ward officials.

CIC PRESS TEAM