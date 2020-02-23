UPND SHIWANG’ANDU DISTRICT YOUTH CHAIRMAN DEFECTS TO PF

……. Citing lack of Principled Leadership, Unity, Vision and Progress in the Hakainde Hichilema led political outfit.

Shiwang’andu/ Muchinga Province, 23rd February 2020

By Smart Eagles

OPPOSITION United Party for National Development UPND Shiwang’andu District Youth Chairman Michael Sikabalu has ditched the Hakainde Hichilema led Political party to join the ruling Patriotic Front citing lack of progress and vision in the UPND.

Speaking during a security sensitisation meeting hosted by Shiwang’andu Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Stephen Kampyongo who is also Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Sikabalu said he had decided to leave the opposition party due to lack of vision and proper leadership.

Mr Sikabalu who had until today been the backbone of UPND in the area said he made the decision to leave the party because it had become clear to him that the party meant no good for Zambians.

He Narrated how UPND leaders had been issuing him with instructions to go about peddling hate speech against the area Member of Parliament, President Edgar Lungu and the PF just to gain political mileage.

“I personally started UPND here In Shiwang’andu and i can tell you outrightly my former political party means no good for Zambians even if they go round telling lies that they are the ones to come and fix the country, ba Hichilema and all his leaders only thrive on causing confusion in the country” Mr Sikabalu said.

Mr Sikabalu who defected along with UPND Vice District Chairman Chanda Ngulube and many other Constituency and ward officials said he and his team no longer want to associate themselves with a political party that threatens the wellbeing of Zambians through acts of terror and violence.

“Part of the reasons why we have come to join the PF today is because we have seen the commitment that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has placed on improving the livelihoods of all Zambians countrywide, for instance when you look at the current gassing situation you will see how the police and Minister of Home Affairs ba Stephen Kampyongo are responding to President Lungu’s directive to bring the perpetrators of the vice to book even when our former leader is trying to use it to gain political mileage. Mr Sikabalu said.

And in receiving the defectors, Shiwang’andu MP Hon Stephen Kampyongo called on the party leadership in the district to welcome Mr Sikabalu and his team into PF with open arms and incorporate them in their party programmes.

Hon Kampyongo said that in the PF there is no such title as ‘New Comer’ at any given time as the party’s strength is its large numbers and that the President is interested in seeing new members join the party.

#SmartEagles2020