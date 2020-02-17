Republican Vice-President Inonge Wina has said the UPND cannot accuse the PF of being tribal because it is the opposition party that has shown such traits going by how they openly declared in 2006 that no other tribe takes over the party’s leadership after the death of its founder Anderson Mazoka.

Madam Wina said in Parliament last Friday that Zambians must unite, regardless of tribe, and resolve the unending tribal talk which politicians were perpetuating to advance their political agendas.

She said this in response to UPND Kabompo member of parliament Ambrose Lufuma’s question about what government was doing to stop tribalism as the Tonga tribe was being demonised to an extent where the leadership is openly making tribal sentiments against this ethnic group.

However, Madam Wina said she did not expect a question of that nature from a seasoned political leader because if politicians were sincere, they cannot say what Mr. Lufuma said because the UPND itself in 2006 said “in our faces” that no person from any other province or tribe can be leader of the UPND except a Tonga.

“Mr Speaker, it is very unfortunate that we as leaders are failing to address this issue squarely. We were not a nation in 1963, 1962 but all these ethnic groups have come together; we never fought tribal wars even under colonial rule. Why should it happen now? It is because of the politics of this country that are used by politicians to galvanise their tribe to follow them to make the necessary mass for a political party to survive. Mr. Speaker look at the composition of the political party called Patriotic Front. It is comprised of all tribes and even UPND is comprised of all tribes but it does not mean that the Tongas should take offence when something is mentioned around the name. Whether you are Tonga, Lozi or a Bemba, let us resolve this issue of tribe because wherever something is said about an individual, they will take it out of context and claim that the whole tribe has been condemned when in fact not,” Madam Wina said.

She said any statements that were made negatively against the Tonga people had been condemned by the majority of Zambians.

“And I will also condemn any utterances that subscribe to the ethnic affinity of any person or any leader. So let us try to build this country through One Zambia One Nation,” Madam Wina said.