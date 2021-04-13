Lusaka…. Tuesday April 13, 2021 (SMART EAGLES)

The opposition UPND should be ashamed for releasing a so called manifesto that is empty, meaningless and a plagiarized document, says Lunte Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya.

Hon Kafwaya, who is also Transport and Communications Minister, has castigated the UPND that it is embarrassing for them to go to an extent of producing a document by way of copying and pasting other people’s works minus acknowledging the source of their information that may not even be relevant to the governance of the country.

Speaking when he featured on Diamond Live programme on Diamond TV in Lusaka hosted by Dingidaba Jonah Buyoya and Costa Mwansa Monday night, the Lunte lawmaker analyzed the UPND manifesto and concluded that it is nothing but an empty document that lacks clarity for anyone to take it seriously.

In their 2021 – 2026 manifesto, the UPND is alleged to have lifted statements word for word and went further to even forget to edit the photo stolen from the Website in Jamaica.

“Firstly releasing a manifesto is some effort and we want to congratulate UPND. But you see releasing a plagiarized manifesto is actually a bad effort. And because of that plagiarism, we want to ask them to withdraw it, because that is not their work; that is the work of other people,” he stated.

“Because if you have a degree based on a plagiarized research, you will be stripped. You could even be jailed! Reference the authors, reference the owners of the pictures. Tell the people this is not my picture I just copied it from Costa (the host), I took it from Diamond TV. There is no problem with that. But plagiarism is terrible but this is the culture in UPND, cheating and stealing.”

Meanwhile, Hon Kafwaya said he is comfortable with the new members of the PF Central Committee saying he has too much confidence in President Edgar Lungu and his judgement.

He however encouraged PF members and other sympathizers to continue explaining to the people the provisions of the party constitution in view of what transpired at the just ended General Conference.

He said the PF remains a strong and united party.

#SmartEagles2021