Patriotic Front Deputy National mobilization chairperson Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says the UPND should brace for more defections of its members to the ruling party due to lack of a clear vision.
He notes that people have now realised that PF is the party of choice and has a clear developmental agenda for the country compared to the UPND which clearly lacks new strategies to drive the party forward.
“People are fatigued, leaders in the UPND are fatigued because they have realized that Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership has no strategies and it is not taking them anywhere” Mr Mwamba has observed.
He said in an interview that time has therefore come for all to rally behind president Edgar Lungu in order to take the country’s development forward.
Mr Mwamba has further extended an invitation to all those that left the party like him to come back and help mobilize and strengthen the party.
“Even those that left like me should come back, even Mr Chishimba Kambwili should come back, those are people that fought the party and I sympathise with them for distancing themselves from the PF” he said.
This guy called GBM doesn’t have any tangible message which can reassure people. Arizona trucks are back on road after squeezing you so badly so just enjoy the business sir instead of yapping nonsense.
When the DJ begings to play the same song, just know the party has entered a boring mode and is about to end. Retirees still in limbo, cannot be paid – covid donations not accounted for, cost of life too high to manage and yet Pf has all the money to purchase defetive defectors. How can a country improve economically with such visionless leaders. 2021 should be a year for quality leaders of choice, not such chancers or political prostitutes that have continued to ride on the poor to loot more.
PF also must press itself for more resignations. Very soon people in PF will realise that that the boat is sinking. The Big Fish who will leave UPND should remember that they will have no respect where they will go. So they should demand a lot of money.
Ba GBM, kuwayawayafye, just making noise to make substance. Bamukana abantu. Just concetrate on your Arizona business, 2020, is your last year. Ba GBM, nikale mwapwa. no substance in whatever, you are arking