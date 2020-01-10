UPND SHOULD FORGET ABOUT FORMING GOVERNMENT PF WILL RULE BEYOND 2021 – MUMBI PHIRI.

RULING Patrotic Front ( PF) deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri said her party will rule beyond 2021 because Zambians are extremely proud and happy the way Edgar Lungu is fighting corruption and fixing the economy.

” We don’t have strong challengers, the opposition UPND is weak with no media team to deflate our strong team led by Sunday Chanda and Antonio Mwanza”, she said.

When asked about the current hardship Zambians are going through because of high inflation, hunger situation, lack of employment, corruption and high prices of fuel which triggered to sky rocketing of all essential commodities Mumbi Phiri said Edgar Lungu knows where to press, we are just waiting for the right time to make things affordable to every Zambian especially as we draw closer to most anctipated general elections.

After analysing what Mumbi Phiri said yesterday and the way she gave deaf ears to those callers grilled her during the show at Joy FM, we concluded that indeed PF has put all rigging measures in place. It’s now or never for the opposition to do the needful against this mediocrity PF leadership or else they will impose themselves against the will of people again in 2021.

Why PF looks so comfortable and confident of returning power amid this scrambled economy, hunger, rampant and corruption? This question should click in your head if you belong to any opposition political party.

The Fixing Team.