UPND SHOULD FORGET ABOUT WINNING 2021- SAYS US BASED JOURNALIST MOSES KUWEMA*
2016 Mwansabombwe parliamentary results
Mwewa Rogers PF=7,625
Maluba Sunday MMD=2,929
Chitonge Samuel UDF=1,080
Kamangala Mable UPND=857
Registered voters 25,251
2020 Mwansabombwe parliamentary by election results
Kampampi Kabaso PF = 6,478
Maluba Sunday UPND= 1,522
Musangu Victor NAREP= 400
Mwanza Jason LM= 285
Chama Josephine UPPZ=129
2016 Lukashya parliamentary results
Munkonge Mwenya IND=11,870
Kansembe Alfredah PF=7,936
Chewe Rodrick UPND=4,180
Bweupe Geoffrey UDF=1,123
Kaliminwa Gabriel FDD=675
Mutale Ephraim Rainbow=218
Registered voters 55,188
2020 Lukashya parliamentary by election results
George Chisanga PF=13,431
Davies Mulenga UPND = 2,684
Michael Chimponda PAC= 474
Samuel Kabungo UPPZ= 147
Brown Sinyangwe LM= 143
Christopher Kabwe MMD= 114
Kaya if there has been any serious inroads made by the UPND in PF strongholds based on these results. In my view, if the urban votes in Lusaka and Copperbelt don’t go UPND’s way in 2021 then they should forget about forming government and shouldn’t even cry rigging. They’re clearly struggling to take advantage of the absence of a third force— on the political space like MMD to become a very dominant and household opposition political party away from their strongholds.
This writer is so uninspiring, is part of the problem and worst of all could be part of the PF oppression, poor governance, corruption and electoral malpractice. Clearly he has rushed into simplistic conclusions based on what he sees on the surface. If you can’t dig deeper and analyze, why waste people’s time uploading crap of an article that represents only your emotional weaknesses. If you can’t stand the heat of losing a game then why participate or why be a spectator? As UPND we love everything we put in their, every effort. We do know what we went in their to compete with, and we know how the competition grounds are and how they are leveled differently for the different competitors, all by the crooked crooks in the corrupt union of the PF and ECZ. however, we also know the difference of strength for a corrupt ruling party…that for a bye election competition and that for a general country wide election competition. So if you go by what you see on the surface and a few hitches blast off your guts, please leave us alone and don’t try spoil our growing motivation to go in it next time with all the hope of getting what we have not gotten now..
Viva UPND! Viva HH!
Its funny how people are crying for change as spectators and don’t want to toil in the political dirt, but everytime calling on HH and UPND to go out their fight for their economic independence, some of them you can even see the frustration on their faces when UPND lose, but they dont want to handle and toil in the political dirt, Bane there is only one HH and he can only be at one place at a time and if we want change, then its time for you to be that change.
Going by these results, does the UPND really need an alliance with the NDC? In my view the people who voted for the UPND are UPND members. Unless someone tells me that where UPND got 600 – 0 there was no NDC members as well considering that the NDC is supposed to have numbers in the Northern circuit. Time for reflection for the UPND!!