UPND SHOULD FORGET ABOUT WINNING 2021- SAYS US BASED JOURNALIST MOSES KUWEMA*

2016 Mwansabombwe parliamentary results

Mwewa Rogers PF=7,625

Maluba Sunday MMD=2,929

Chitonge Samuel UDF=1,080

Kamangala Mable UPND=857

Registered voters 25,251

2020 Mwansabombwe parliamentary by election results

Kampampi Kabaso PF = 6,478

Maluba Sunday UPND= 1,522

Musangu Victor NAREP= 400

Mwanza Jason LM= 285

Chama Josephine UPPZ=129

2016 Lukashya parliamentary results

Munkonge Mwenya IND=11,870

Kansembe Alfredah PF=7,936

Chewe Rodrick UPND=4,180

Bweupe Geoffrey UDF=1,123

Kaliminwa Gabriel FDD=675

Mutale Ephraim Rainbow=218

Registered voters 55,188

2020 Lukashya parliamentary by election results

George Chisanga PF=13,431

Davies Mulenga UPND = 2,684

Michael Chimponda PAC= 474

Samuel Kabungo UPPZ= 147

Brown Sinyangwe LM= 143

Christopher Kabwe MMD= 114

Kaya if there has been any serious inroads made by the UPND in PF strongholds based on these results. In my view, if the urban votes in Lusaka and Copperbelt don’t go UPND’s way in 2021 then they should forget about forming government and shouldn’t even cry rigging. They’re clearly struggling to take advantage of the absence of a third force— on the political space like MMD to become a very dominant and household opposition political party away from their strongholds.