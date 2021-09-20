UPND SHOULD LIFT UP THE DEBT SWAP SUSPENSION

As Rainbow party, we find the suspension of debt swap by the UPND govt to be retrogressive and unacceptable. We call upon UPND govt to immediately lift up debt swap. The Suspension of debt swap simply shows that UPND govt does not care about the welfare of the workers.

The debt swap was meant to give relief to civil servants who were heavily burdened with debts which reduced the level of confidence and productivity in civil service.

As a party, we expected UPND govt to begin fulfilling their campaign promise such as increasing salaries for civil servants. During campiagns the UPND promised the civil servants that they will increase salaries by k1,500 across the board but what will are hearing now is the different story of suspending the debt swap programme.

And what is more annoying to the civil servants is that UPND has failed to engage union leaders over this matter which was collectively agreed with the previous govt. UPND govt should not begin bulldoze issues especially that have to do with govt worker’s. They should be engaging the worker’s through unions.

Therefore, we urge UPND to lift up this suspension and engage the unions over this matter. And we also ask UPND to honour their campaign promises without delay if they are to be taken seriously.

Lastly, we urge the unions to speak out and defend the debt swap which was meant to benefit the worker’s across the country.

Humphrey kabwe

National Spokesperson

Rainbow party