UPND SHOULD NOT LIFT LUNGU’S IMMUNITY…let them investigate the civil servants not politicians, says PF MP

By Daily Revelation Reporter

I don’t think Edgar Lungu has done anything wrong that would warrant lifting his immunity for prosecution, says incoming Lupososhi (PF) member of parliament.

And Mpankata said it is his prayer that President-elect Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND will not work to kill off the PF completely.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Mpankata said he will work to offer effective checks and balances on the incoming UPND administration.

“We will have to look at the development agenda of the UPND, and if it’s fine we will support it. If we feel it will be segregative we will oppose it because HH won elections across the country and not only Southern Province. My hope is that they will fulfill their promises to all Zambians,” Mpankata said.

He said President-elect Hichilema should not embark on a “victimisation” drive against the former government, saying “they are destined to fail if they do that.”

“Everything that happened in the past is water under the bridge. Like it happened with previous governments where you remove the immunity of your predecessor, that is old fashioned politics,” he said.

But put across to him that people wanted scandals like the fire tenders, ambulances, Mukula trade and expired drugs and condoms, among others investigated, Mpankata said President Lungu did not do anything wrong.

"I don't think there is anything wrong that would warrant…