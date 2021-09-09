UPND SHOULD THANK KAMBWILI FOR MAKING THEIR PARTY WIN ELECTIONS – KAMPYONGO

Former Home Affairs Minister in Lungu Administration Stephen Kampyongo has asked UPND to appreciate PF strongman Chishimba Kambwili for helping them win the just ended elections even without campaigning much.

Addressing PF supporters in Lusaka this morning, Mr Kampyongo said PF lost elections because of sponsoring hate speech and tribal talk in Kambwili. “From onset, I was against using CK championing tribalism but people ignored me. Its only now when its too late that they are appreciating my advice and I am receiving calls to this effect. UPND members should thank CK because its him who made them win. Zambians naturally hate someone who divide them and we paid the brutal price”, he said.

And Mr Kampyongo said PF MPs will cooperate with President HH and UPND in parliament as a way of unifying the country.- Zambian Accurate Information