UPND SOLWEZI WEST MP DEFECTS TO PF

“Personally, am very very happy with my achievement [as MP] for the past five(5) years now the next thing is [that] am focused on campaigning for president Edgar Lungu.”

“Am not standing as MP for Solwezi West but I will campaign in my constituency for whoever will be picked by the PF.”

“Am not standing there [in Solwezi West], [but] in there am going to campaign for President Lungu, [and] am making it very clear.”

“It is very important for the people of north-Western province to vote for a winning team and a winning team is PF.”

“The winning team is not UPND under Hakainde, it’s no possible!”

“I have associated myself with president Lungu who was my workmate for a period of six(6) years, he was the secretary [while] I was one of the managers.”

“I have [also] associated [myself] with party president Hakainde Hichilema, and I will tell you when we start campaigning the difference between the two [ECL and HH] and the people of Zambia will know.”

~Teddy Kasonso, UPND SOLWEZI West MP