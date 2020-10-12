By Regina Mambwe cic Private Reporter.

MUCHINGA~Mpika.

UPND SPECIAL PRESIDENTIAL SECURITY TEAM REPEL PF CADRES LAUNCH OF ATTACK ON HH IN MPIKA JUST NOW.

The UPND special squard assigned to the president Mr Hakainde Hichilema have repelled the PF attack with force when they tried to attack the UPND President Mr Hakainde Hichilema this evening.

HH is on his way to Kasama to drama up support for the UPND officials in jail.

During a stop over in Mpika District of Muchinga Province the UPND leader was just greeting the people on his way when word spread like fire that HH was in Mpika.

PF cadres assembled in stations very armed launched an attack on him but the security protocol intercepted it faster and striked back.

CIC in Muchinga Province can confirm that Mr Hakainde Hichilema is very well as he wasn’t even touched.

Unfortunately the PF cadres even at the arrival of the Zambia Police could not stop as they started throwing stones at the police.

Details later.

CIC PRESS TEAM