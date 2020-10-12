By Regina Mambwe cic Private Reporter.
MUCHINGA~Mpika.
UPND SPECIAL PRESIDENTIAL SECURITY TEAM REPEL PF CADRES LAUNCH OF ATTACK ON HH IN MPIKA JUST NOW.
The UPND special squard assigned to the president Mr Hakainde Hichilema have repelled the PF attack with force when they tried to attack the UPND President Mr Hakainde Hichilema this evening.
HH is on his way to Kasama to drama up support for the UPND officials in jail.
During a stop over in Mpika District of Muchinga Province the UPND leader was just greeting the people on his way when word spread like fire that HH was in Mpika.
PF cadres assembled in stations very armed launched an attack on him but the security protocol intercepted it faster and striked back.
CIC in Muchinga Province can confirm that Mr Hakainde Hichilema is very well as he wasn’t even touched.
Unfortunately the PF cadres even at the arrival of the Zambia Police could not stop as they started throwing stones at the police.
Details later.
CIC PRESS TEAM
GOD, HELP US FIGHT AND WIN PF DEVILS.
Who is in charge of these cadres? This question is necessitated by the fact that their actions are completely senseless.
It was a scare. I got so scared when I just heard the news item on Diamond TV. But of course one can’t just think you can easily get close to the UPND president HH if you mean to do harm. One just has to realize that there must be a security detail around the president, perhaps much more solid than that of Edgar lungu who goes by without threat to his life. Well done the Presidential Security, Good job guys, WE STILL HAVE OUR PRESENT IN PRIME HEALTH CONDITION ALL BCOS OF YOU