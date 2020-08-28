UPND SQUEEZES PF OUT OF LUKASHYA.

By George Lemba

2021 losing PF has been shocked by the people of Kasama district Northern by the locals there.

Thousands from Lukashya Constituency walked to Kasama district in company of UPND candidate famously known as Big Mule.

In Kasama, PF thugs hired from Lusaka and imported into the area got shocked seeing how indigenous people of Kasama were supporting UPND.

This happened yesterday afternoon.

There is a parliamentary by-election in Kasama’s Lukashya Constituency and so far UPND is leading on the ground.

Cadre Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and other PF tribalists before this by-election had gone on rampage saying UPND will not be allowed in the province despite the people here wanting UPND.