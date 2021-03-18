BY ACTIVIST-HON MUNSANJE

UPND STRATEGIZING: PF CAUGHT PANTS-DOWN AS THEY PARADE ROYD MOONGA PURPORTED DEFECTION FROM UPND

UPND are now fitting well in the Zambian Political Atmosphere and their strategies are working to their advantage whilst PF are being caught pants-down. Royd Moonga is a staunch UPND member and I doubt that UPND will label him names.

The plan for UPND is to send their staunch members to their opponent grouping so as to be able to be feeding them with happenings in the opponents’ camp.

Madam Mumbi Phiri would have waited but her overzealousness will cost PF. Any normal Zambian can’t defect to PF this time.

Ba PF, I am telling you. Be careful.

#AdviceNimahalaSianene

#AaawaMeboNdaindaBasa