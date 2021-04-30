UPND SUFFERS SETBACK IN KATUBA CONSTITUENCY

By VICTORIA KAYEYE

661 members of the opposition UPND have defected to the ruling Patriotic Front in Katuba constituency.

One of the defectors Marks Mbosha says there is nothing to boast about in the opposition and this is why they want to experience the goodness in the Patriotic Front.

PF Central Provincial Acting Chairman Kenneth Mulwanda says they have made the best decision and never at one point should they regret.

He says President Edgar Lungu embraces everyone.