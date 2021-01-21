OPPOSITION UPND SUPPORTERS IN MAZABUKA CENTRAL DEFECT TO PATRIOTIC FRONT

Some members of the United Party for National Development, (UPND) in Kabanje area of Mazabuka Central Ward have defected to the Patriotic Front, (PF).

The ruling party said it received over hundred members of the opposition in Tuesday’s defection.

Leading the defectors, Tonnyford Sikazinga says the group has left the opposition due to lack of leadership as well as nonperforming civic leaders.

He also accused the Civic leaders from UPND of failing to deliver development to the expectation of the people.

Sikazinga says the community lacks access to clean and safe drinking water, there are bad roads and not involving people in the governance.

And in receiving the defectors, PF Mazabuka Central Constituency Chairperson, Hawen Muma welcomed the group and encouraged locals to rally behind the ruling party.