UPND SWEEPS ALL SEATS IN IKELENGI CONSTITUENCY

The opposition United Party for National Development UPND wins both the presidential and Parliament seats in ikelengi constituency.

At parliamentary level, the PF had fielded a white sub chief Peter Fisher as its candidate.

Working with the entire traditional leadership, the district commissioner Abiud Kawangu and PF structures UPND parliamentary candidate ELIJAH MUCHIMA was never allowed to campaign in the constituency physically.

Mr. Muchima’s campaigns were also being frustrated by the Zambia police service who constantly blocked him from campaigning

All the four recognised chiefs in the district were all rallying behind the PF candidates as they openly campaigned and demoized the UPND.

The chiefs are Ikelengi nicknamed the dancing PF chief, chief Nyakaseya, chief Nyilamba and

Senior chief Kanongesha

The Electoral Commission of Zambia also suspended the UPND campaigns in Ikelengi on alleged charges of violence and the ban was only lifted with 2 days to the elections.

Mr Muchima known by his political name

Kakujukuju (wheelwind) Kolopa dot com had only few days to campaign and galvanise votes for himself and party president Hakainde Hichilema.

The UPND has also won the council Chairman seat through its candidate Mbuyi chizuza including all ward seats

At presidential level the results are as follows

HH‐ 13958

ECL‐1031

Parliamentary

ELIJAH MUCHIMA‐11614

PETER FISHER ‐1300

-Munati TV