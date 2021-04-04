THE perceived UPND strongholds have recorded low numbers of voter registration for the 2021 general elections because the party sympathizers are fatigued to continue supporting Hakainde Hichilema whom they have realised will never form government, says former UPND vice president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba.
Mr Mwamba said it does not make sense for Mr Hichilema to claim that the voter’s registration exercise was skewed in favour of the ruling party. In an interview, Mr Mwamba popularly known as GBM said Mr Hichilema was a dictator haunted by his own shadow of a serial loser. He said there was no way the people of Southern, Western and North-Western Provinces could invest their political confidence and trust in an individual who has been in the opposition for the past twenty years. “So, it does not make sense for him to claim that the voter’s registration exercise was skewed in favour of the PF. People are just fatigued to continue supporting a perpetual loser,” Mr Mwamba said. He said Mr Hichilema was like a man chaffing a woman for 20 years without success.
Mr Mwamba said the UPND was shrinking at a faster rate and its life president (Mr Hichilema) has lost his relevance to Zambian politics, hence party bigwigs were defecting to the PF. He was reacting to claims by Mr Hichilema that the voter registration exercise was skewed towards registering a higher number of voters in provinces that voted in favour of the incumbent Patriotic Front (PF) in the 2016 election. THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has also rubbished the claims describing them as “unsubstantiated narratives”.
It is very sad indeed for someone like gbm to insinuate that the voter turnout in upnd strong hold was law because of people losing interest in upnd. This is a big lie. Pf made sure that a small number registered. The sent damaged machines there and we’re not going there all the time but what gbm should know is that when God has calculated HH destiny no human being not even satan can change the destiny of HH. That is why God is a God of miracles
GBM YOU HAVE REDUCED YOURSELF TO A CADER AND JUST WAIT TO SEE HOW THAT DRUM WILL REDUCE TO … GOD HAS HIS OWN TIME.