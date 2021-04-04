THE perceived UPND strongholds have recorded low numbers of voter registration for the 2021 general elections because the party sympathizers are fatigued to continue supporting Hakainde Hichilema whom they have realised will never form government, says former UPND vice president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba.

Mr Mwamba said it does not make sense for Mr Hichilema to claim that the voter’s registration exercise was skewed in favour of the ruling party. In an interview, Mr Mwamba popularly known as GBM said Mr Hichilema was a dictator haunted by his own shadow of a serial loser. He said there was no way the people of Southern, Western and North-Western Provinces could invest their political confidence and trust in an individual who has been in the opposition for the past twenty years. “So, it does not make sense for him to claim that the voter’s registration exercise was skewed in favour of the PF. People are just fatigued to continue supporting a perpetual loser,” Mr Mwamba said. He said Mr Hichilema was like a man chaffing a woman for 20 years without success.

Mr Mwamba said the UPND was shrinking at a faster rate and its life president (Mr Hichilema) has lost his relevance to Zambian politics, hence party bigwigs were defecting to the PF. He was reacting to claims by Mr Hichilema that the voter registration exercise was skewed towards registering a higher number of voters in provinces that voted in favour of the incumbent Patriotic Front (PF) in the 2016 election. THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has also rubbished the claims describing them as “unsubstantiated narratives”.