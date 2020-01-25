Last week, UPND Mufulira District executive organized a mini rally in Kankoyo Constituency and specifically, in Zimba area.

Many residents trooped to the arena where they thought UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was going to be present.

Residents of Kankoyo and surrounding area flooded Zimba where the Mufulira district executive went to hold a mini – rally.

Although the people were abit disappointed that Hichilema wasn’t present, they still gave their audience to the speakers.

Many chanted the words of change in 2021 and expressed disappointment with the area Member of Parliament Brian Mushimba who they say has neglected them