UPND targets health workers for incentives

The United Party for National Development (UPND) Alliance will abolish pay as you earn (PAYE) tax for all health workers if elected to form government in the general elections.

UPND Alliance president Hakainde Hichilema said health workers under his administration will be given relief from PAYE to help them effectively fight the pandemic.

He said abolishment of PAYE will help relieve their financial pressure as well as secure the future of their families.

