UPND TESTS INTRA-PARTY DEMOCRACY AT GENERAL ASSEMBLY TODAY

Valentine Day or not, the electoral calendar is moving with the speed only which can be interpreted by internal feelings by political players.

With six months remaining before the August 12 general elections, all political parties are expected to meet the nomination qualifications to be on the ballot paper.

Apart from the age requirement, academic qualifications, paying taxes and others, political parties in Article 60 are expected to exercise internal democracy.

Today the UPND are testing internal democracy by practicing intra-party elections.

There are no surprises though as UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has been retained unopposed and he is the likely presidential candidate in the 2021 election.

The UPND General Assembly starts this morning to elect members of the national management committee from all the ten provinces.

