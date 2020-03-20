By Christopher Chisi

UPND THREATEN TO REPORT MINISTERS TO ACC OVER BILL TEN

Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Members of Parliament are considering reporting some Ministers to the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) for allegedly attempting to bribe UPND MPs to vote for the controversial constitutional amendment bill number ten of 2019.

UPND Deputy Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa told a

media briefing that UPND lawmakers have evidence in form of text messages and recordings where some ministers were negotiating with opposition MPs to support bill ten and promising to buy them brand new V8 vehicle at Toyotas Zambia.

Mr. Mweetwa who is also Choma Central Member of Parliament says the UPND MPs are however still consulting their legal team to guide them on the way forward.

And Mr.Mweetwe rubbished claims attributed to Bwana Mukumbwa Member of parliament, Jonas Chanda who is said to have indicated that UPND MPs are not supporting bill ten because they do not want Zambia to be a Christian nation.

Efforts to get a comment from government chief whip Brian Mundubile proved futile as his phone went unanswered by broadcast time.

5FM NEWS

