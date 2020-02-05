The opposition UPND on the Copperbelt has vowed to defy a government ban on all political gatherings on the in the province if patriotic front officials that have defied the order are not arrested.

Recently, Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo announced the indefinite banning of political gatherings on the copperbelt due to the deteriorating security situation which has however been defied by Kabushi Member Of Parliament Bowman Lusambo and PF Provincial Chairman, Nathan Chanda for holding political meetings over the weekend.

UPND Copperbelt Youth Vice Information Publicity Secretary, William Sitali has told Phoenix News that the party is dismayed by the behavior of the Zambia Police for allowing pf officials to hold meetings in the area.

Mr. Sitali has since challenged the Copperbelt Police Commissioner, Charity Katanga to apologize for not arresting the two for defying the directive failure to which his party will continue mobilizing in the province.

And when contacted for a comment over the matter, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga said she was not aware of the purported public gatherings by PF officials.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Center for Interparty Dialogue –ZCID- is calling on Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo to lift the ban on holding political party activities on the copperbelt.

ZCID- Spokesperson, Jackson Silavwe says the ban is only meant to block opposition political parties from carrying out their political activities and should be lifted immediately.

Mr Silavwe explains that the ban was not justified in the first place, hence the need for the minister to re-look his decision.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr. Kampyongo failed by broadcast time as his phone went unanswered.

PHOENIX FM NEWS