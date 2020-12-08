Contact : UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka 0970141010/0977780397

UPND TO DISCIPLINE MEMBERS USING SOCIAL MEDIA TO INSULT EACH OTHER

Lusaka (7.12.2020) It has come to our attention that there is a lot of infighting amongst our members using social media.

The use of negative statements, unpalatable and abusive language has no place in the UPND.

As a Party founded on the principle of unity, loyalty,honest, peace and love for each other, we expect all those who identify with it to embrace each other irrespective of their misgivings.

We will not entertain this trend which has the potential to destabilise and cause irreparable damage to the Party.

We wish to urge all those who have disagreements with fellow Party members to use the right channel of airing their grievances unlike resorting to the use of social media.

Anyone found doing that will be disciplined in line with the disciplinary procedures of the Party.

May I reemphasize once again that the party would not take kindly to anyone using social media to settle personal scores.

