UPND TO HOLD A RALLY TODAY FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2016 GENERAL ELECTIONS.

Zambia Police has raised no objection to the United Party for National Development (UPND) going ahead to hold a rally in Lusaka for the first time since the last presidential and general elections in 2016.

The Kabwata Constituency UPND Executive Committee last week notified the police of its intention to hold an end of year mobilisation rally in Chilenje Township in Kabwata Constituency in Lusaka.

The police responded with a “no objection ” letter. There is a mountain of notifications by the UPND to the police through out the country to hold meetings, rallies and protests which have been rejected by the police. Many stakeholders have raised concerns on the suppression of citizens’ freedoms of assembly, association and expression in the last 10 years of the rule by the Patriotic Front.

The rally will be held at the Chilenje Secondary School grounds on Sunday (today) 15th November 2020 starting at 14.00 hours.