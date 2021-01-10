UPND TO HOLD ELECTIVE GENERAL CONFERENCE THIS MONTH

Zambia’s largest opposition party has announced dates for its elective National General Conference to choose leaders ahead of the 2021 Elections.

United Party for National Development, (UPND) National Chairperson, Mutale Nalumango tells Byta FM News that the opposition has humanly planned to hold its general conference on 22 January 2021.

This follows the conclusion of its provincial conferences, although Western province remains unresolved arising from reported disputed intraparty elections.

Nalumango explains that her party wants to conclude its intraparty activities this month and leave enough time to focus on preparations for the general election which is about eight months away.

She says the party has already issued a notice to officials and other relevant authorities about the dates.

Meanwhile, Nalumango has endorsed the candidature of UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema as party president, saying he is the solution to the challenges that the country is facing.

She, however, says any party official is free to stand as party president.