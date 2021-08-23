By CLIVE KALUNGA

The Patriotic Front-PF in Ndola is gnashing its teeth as fears of a petition on its mayoral seat by the UPND becomes inevitable.

Losing UPND Candidate Mwaba Mumba and his campaign team claim that the party’s loss was due to widespread intimidation by the PF.

The UPND says there is enough evidence to avail the courts that shows the unleveled electoral process was run by those in authority while the opposition was barely able to manage its campaign because of restrictions.

It is anticipated that after the inauguration of President-elect Hakainde Hichilema the party will then file a petition against the victory of Jones Kalyati of the PF.

The former ruling party is yet to respond to the grievance raised by its political arch rival.