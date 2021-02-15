The UPND will tomorrow announce the final results for its extraordinary general conference that was held yesterday.

So far, results from 7 provinces which includes Muchinga, Northern, Western, North-western, Southern, Eastern and Luapula have had the elections results verified.

“The results for the remaining provinces: Lusaka, Central and Copperbelt are still being verified and tallied so as to ensure credibility and fairness,” says Commissioner MacDonald Chipenzi of Gears.

The election, which was held yesterday, 14th February, will see 70 successful candidates ushered to the vacant National Management Committee (NMC) of the UPND, the party’s highest decision making organ of the party.

A total of 204, 050 votes were cast by the 2, 915 delagates across the country’s ten provinces.

Voters included 7 constituency, 10 district and 34 provincial committee members from the 10 provinces of Zambia.

The voting pattern has been structured this so as to ensure entrenched democracy and regional and tribal balancing, according to the party former Elections Committee Chairperson, Garry Nkombo.

The historic election also sees UPND become the first political party to successfully conduct intraparty elections as required by Article 60 of the Zambian Constitution as well as Article 51 and 60 of the party’s Constitution.

Prior to the commencement of the vote, proposed Amendments were made to the old Constitution by the outgoing NMC members, who were dissolved per requirement of the UPND supreme law.

1. Hon Patrick Mucheleka 1,329 votes.

2. Hon Mutale Nalumango 1,319 votes.

3. Hon Charles Kakoma 1,303 votes.

4. Mr William Banda 1,261 votes.

5. Hon Cornelius Mweetwa 1,261 votes.

6. Hon Gary Nkombo. 1,257 votes.

7. Mr Banda Andrew . 1,203 votes.

8. Hon Elias Mubanga. 1,185 votes.

9. Hon Doreen Mwamba. 1,180 votes.

10. Hon Sylvia T. Masebo 1,134 votes.

11. Hon Levy Ngoma. 1,111 votes.

12. Amb Bernard Mpundu 1,095 votes.

13. Hon Mulambo Haimbe 1,049 votes.

14. Chewe Rodrick 1,045 votes.

15. Mr Giles Yambayamba C.1,034 votes.

16. Hon Romeo Kango’mbe 1,032 votes.

17. Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane 1,020 votes.

18. Hon Jack Mwiimbu 1,017 votes.

19. Hon Ambrose Lufuma. 1,015 votes.

20. Ms Chibwa Grace Kasese. 1,009 votes.

21. Counsel Martha Mushipe 1,008 votes.

22. Mr Felix Z. Ngoma 968 votes.

23. Mr George Sinkala 954 votes.

24. Hon Douglas Syakalima 933 votes.

25. Christopher Mwaba 929 votes.

26. Hon Brenda Tambatamba 916 votes.

27. Mr Isidore Tetamashimba 910 votes.

28. Gilbert Liswaniso 905 votes.

29. Percy Chanda 885 votes.

30. Hon Elijah Muchima 881 votes.

31. Mr Isaac Mukuka 868 votes.

32. Ms Subeta Mutelo 857 votes.

33. Mr John Chinyanta John M. 855 votes.

34. Mazoka Mutinta Buumba 852 votes.

35. Mr Charles Kaisala 850 votes.

36. Gerald Sikazwe. 837 votes.

37.Salome Mwanakatwe 831 votes

38. Hon Stanley K. Kakubo. 829 votes.

39. Elina Sakala Muteto 805 votes.

40. Hon Jairo Simbeye 804 votes.

41. Chisala Daniel 802 votes.

42. Chileshe Kangwa 794 votes.

43. Hon Brian Kambita 773 votes.

44. Mr Chikota Stephen 755 Votes.

45. Mrs Kabwiku Namakau 750 votes.

46. Mr Teddy Chisha Mwewa 748 votes.

47. Mr Maoma Collins 738 votes.

48. Glady’s Tavaris P. 731 votes.

49. Counsel Milner J. Katolo 730 votes.

50. Hon Likando M. Mufalali 728 votes.

51. Hon Newtown Samakayi 720 votes.

52. Samantha Matambo 704 votes.

53. Hon Watson Lumba 695 votes.

54. Ms Edith Kamanga 695 votes.

55. Kabesha Mulilo 693 votes.

56. Hon Credo Nanjuwa 692 votes.

57. Valentine Kalebwe 684 votes.

58. Hon Frank Museba Tayali 684 votes.

59. Frazer Monde 681 votes.

60. Phiri Harrison 677 votes.

