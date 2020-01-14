KABUSHI PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo has congratulated the UPND for successfully holding a public meeting in his constituency but claims the campaign was a futile effort.

He claimed upon learning of the UPND event in his constituency, he took “my annual leave and flew to the UAE (United Arab Emirates) on holiday and to go and engage my counterparts on how Lusaka could benchmark its development process with cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi.”

“I wish to advise the UPND that the next time they wish to date Kabushi, they should not come naked. This time around, they were too naked, too plain and made complete fools of themselves,” Lusambo said.

On Saturday, the Copperbelt UPND leadership held mobilisation meeting in Kabushi Constituency.

Lusambo commended the opposition party for the peaceful manner the activities were conducted stating that it is the way it should be in a democratic dispensation.

“I have come to learn that members of the opposition UPND led by its entire Copperbelt Provincial executive converged in Kabushi Constituency over the weekend and successfully held a public meeting in the area,” he said. “As area member of parliament, I wish to congratulate the UPND for launching their campaigns in Kabushi and for doing so in a peaceful manner.”

Lusambo, who is also Lusaka Province minister, added that all political players should be given sufficient space to undertake their activities as long as it is within with the law.

“I further wish to commend the Zambia Police Service for granting the UPND a go ahead to hold their meeting. This is how it should be,” he said. “Now that the UPND can freely mobilise and hold public meetings, it goes without saying that its leadership will be now expected to commend the Zambia Police Service for its professionalism and not rush to international media to speak about perceived shrinking democratic space.”

Lusambo said Zambia’s democratic space was fully open and all citizens were participating in one way or another in the governance processes.

He however submitted that the UPND squandered a grand opportunity to fully engage the people of Kabushi on key issues that directly affect them.

“The speakers at this poorly attended event spent a good portion of their time attacking His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and talking about dead issues such as the fire tenders,” he said. “Now I do not know how discussing a procurement activity which happened many years ago and had been proven to have followed the due process was going to help the people of Kabushi.”

Lusambo said the people of Kabushi would have loved the UPND to present a clear, well thought out alternative agenda that is devoid of cheap lies, propaganda and bitterness.

“To put it mildly, the UPND wasted its time and failed to respect the people of Kabushi. As someone with a wealth of experience in politics, I wish to advise the UPND that the next time they wish to date Kabushi, they should not come naked. This time around, they were too naked, too plain and made complete fools of themselves,” he said. “I suggest, on their next trip to Kabushi, they should combine efforts with the entire opposition ranks and maybe, just maybe they will be listened to. As it stands, the efforts of the past weekend by the UPND in Kabushi was futile, feeble and reminiscent of the 1920s cartoon character Mickey Mouse.”

Lusambo said even if the entire national management committee of the UPND led by Hakainde Hichilema camped in Kabushi, it was one area where votes for President Lungu and the PF were safely locked.

He bragged that the PF votes were safe because all the developmental projects that the ruling party spoke about during its 2016 campaigns had either been fulfilled or being worked on.

“In April we are starting to work on four major roads in Kabushi, the project to construct a police station is underway and the massive water and sanitation project has reached an advanced stage. The activities of the UPND of the past weekend was such a time wasting undertaking such that when I heard about their plans to be in Kabushi, I took my annual leave and flew to the UAE (United Arab Emirates) on holiday and to go and engage my counterparts on how Lusaka could benchmark its development process with cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi,” Lusambo said.

He said the next time UPND undertakes a trip to Kabushi, he would drive down to Samfya to relax on the sandy beaches knowing that whoever goes to campaign in his constituency would be wasting time and resources.

“Most importantly, on the next trip to Kabushi, Mr Hichilema should lead the delegation because the people of Kabushi are interested in asking him how he was an active participant in a privatisation process that decimated the economy of Zambia and why, without shame, he now wants to come back and finish off killing the entire economy,” said Lusambo.