The Patriotic Front on the Copperbelt is deeply concerned with the silence from opposition United Party for National Development on criminal and evil acts in the province.

Provincial Chairman Nathan Chanda has noted with regret the gassing of innocent citizens on the Copperbelt.

He believes that ending any evil acts in the country calls for collective responsibilities from all stakeholders, political parties inclusive.

“We have noted with concern why our colleagues in the opposition are quiet. What does that tell the Zambian people? We are asking all this because the levels of desperation by the some opposition waiting to form Government seems to be reaching alarming levels,” Chanda has stated.

He has further alleged that the opposition have gone further to use fake prophets, magicians to endorse them for 2021 and giving fake prophecy over 2021 elections.

Chanda said to fight these evil acts, there is need for a day of prayers and appealed to men and women of God to pray for the nation.

Mr. Chanda said the activities on the Copperbelt appear to be well sponsored aimed at instilling fear in citizens.

“We wish to appeal to all citizens that while the matter at hand is sensitive and emotional, we must work hand in hand with the police all the time and avoid the temptation of taking the law in our own hands,” Chanda added.