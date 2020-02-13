The UPND top leadership has resolved to drag Kabushi PF Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo to Court over his statement that party leader Hakainde Hichilema was a Satanist.

But Mr Lusambo said he does not want to comment on issues that will not have a bearing on the lives of Zambians.

UPND sources revealed on Wednesday that the party’s hierarchy issued instructions to lawyer Jack Mwiimbu to commence legal proceedings against Mr Lusambo.

During a public meeting in Lubuto on Saturday, Mr Lusambo alleged that Mr Hichilema was a Satanist who was working with Nigerian self proclaimed Prophet Seer 1 to destabilize the country.

The statement has upset a number of people in the opposition UPND with its Copperbelt Chairman Elisha Matambo declaring that Mr Lusambo “had gone too far.”

The UPND in Ndola has on Tuesday filed a complaint at Masala Police Station against Mr Lusambo over the same statement.

UPND Kabushi constituency Chairman Henry Bwalya accused Mr. Lusambo of uttering hate speeches against Mr. Hichilema.

“This is not the first time this Bowman Lusambo is using hate and insulting language on President HH. If we react, we will be called names, because we have the capacity to face him. But we want the law to take its course,” Mr. Bwalya said.

He said the party feels that the hate speech by Lusambo may cause them to take the law into their own hands against him.

But Mr Lusambo said UPND threats do not scare him.

He said his main preoccupation is to serve the Zambian people as directed by President Edgar Lungu.

“I have no time for such losers, they have been losing elections since time immemorial. I am not threatened by their actions,” Mr Lusambo said in an interview.

He wondered why the UPND wants to cry foul over his statement when this was not the first town that Mr Hichilema is being accused of been a Satanist.

“This is new, it is in public domain. Why are they worked up about this now? Is it because it’s coming from Bowman? How many people have accused HH of being a Satanist and how many has he taken to court?”

Mr Lusambo accused the party of attempting to finance the next general elections through funding to be obtained from court judgments.

“They are so broke that they want to find their 2021 elections through Bowman. They want to take me to court, obtain judgment and I find them using my personal money and then pour the money I would give them into their campaigns. It won’t work,” he charged.