UPND UFWENUKA WARD COUNCILOR HAS RESCINDED HIS RESIGNATION AS A COUNCILOR

UPND have received back a councillor for UFWENUKA WARD KIZITO HAMUCHENKWA who resigned on April 28 2020 after passing through some challenges has rescinded his resignation. This done after consulting his family and friends looking at what the party did to him both financially and morally

As a party in southern province we would like to thanks our President Mr Hakainde Bally Hichilema, Honourable Jack Mwiimbu, Provincial chairman Mr B Makwembo and provincial youth chairperson Mweemba Malambo and his team for the help they rendered to the young man who was going through a lot after some people stole almost k30 000 from his house. The president and honourable jack Mwiimbu came to the aid of him.

The provincial chairperson and provincial youth chairperson and team talk time to counsel the gentleman and showed him that his bright future is in UPND. It was after this wise counsel and financial support that made our brother to rescind his resignation.

The party in southern province would like to extend this call to the remaining COUNCILORS to think twice about their decision and come back to the party.

Issued by

UPND MEDIA TEAM

SOUTHERN PROVINCE

YOUTH WING