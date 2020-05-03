Acting provincial chairperson for North western province Koshita Shengamo has charged that UPND under HH is not a viable alternative for Zambia.

Shengamo says this is because HH and the entire UPND leadership is a bitter people.

He says that Zambians will be gambling with their lives if they were to support a party led by bitter individuals.

He said HH and his party leaders are bitter and hungry for power.

“You don’t give leadership to bitter and angry men, you will destroy this country. So, people should be very careful, let them not be woodwinked,” said Shengamo.

He said HH is a dictator which is evidenced by the way he treats his members of Parliament.

He accused him of not having respect for parliamentary procedures.

“Look at how he remote controls his MPs, very few operate independently but most of them are remote controlled,” he said.

He was speaking when he addressed party members, Saturday, at the Provincial party Secretariat in Solwezi.

And Mr Shengamo has advised party functionaries to continue mobilising the party ahead of next year’s general elections.

He said now is the time to form more party structures than waiting for next year.

“Our main subject is the presidency, we need to secure more votes for President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. That one is key,” he said.

He also advised the party members not to be speculative over the party leadership in the province.

He said his just acting as provincial chairperson following the suspension of the Provincial chairperson Jackson Kungo.

“Until such a time when the investigations are done and cleared, but now, am just acting as provincial chairperson and the party programs will continue as planned,” he said.