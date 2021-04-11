UPND UNDER PRESIDENT HH WILL RESTORE THE INTEGRITY OF ZAMBIANS

In the past seven years, Zambians have been subjected to harsh conditions of living that are beyond anyone’s imagination.

Zambians have come to witness historically high prices of cooking oil, mealie-meal, and many other essential products…

It breaks my heart to see an Economy that our fore fathers worked so hard to build be destroyed and ruined in a few years.

Indeed the PF are Poverty Founders😓…

But as Zambians we should not despair, because for the Fisrt time after years of poverty, great anguish and economic torture, we will have a President who will restore the integrity that has been robbed of us as both humans and Zambians.

The UPND places special focus and interest in the service of all Zambians, especially the marginalized.

Under President HH, we shall witness numerous job opportunities, massive industrialization, tangible infrastructure development, reduced prices of basic commodities, easy accessibility to College/University sponsorship and many more great things.

The UPND are here to build the Zambia we desire.

Together we shall restore our integrity as Zambians under President HH.

Hope and Help is here 🤝🏾…

#Bally_will_fix_it

Heartson Mabeta

Kankoyo UPND Aspiring Candidate