UPND VIOLENCE IN MKUSHI EMBARRASSING

As Operation Binoculars we have noted with concern a video circulating on social media of UPND officials beating and harassing a duly elected PF councilor in Mkushi’s Nshiso ward.

It clear and evident that UPND losing candidate Edward Chooka lost to the PF candidate Savior Chisenga.

The official results from the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ are clear that the UPND candidate got 347 votes while the PF candidate got 402.

We are concerned that the UPND are increasing thier appetite for violence even in government.

We however appeal to President Hakainde Hichilema to condemn the violence initiated by his party members.

We also challenge ZANIS to retract and reprimand its reporter who reported lies in a video circulating on social media.

We call for professionalism from media personnel especially those from the public media.

*Raphael Nakacinda*

*Former Minister of Water Development