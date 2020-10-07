UPND VOWS TO MEET AT GRAVEYARDS

The UPND on the Copperbelt Province says it will use graveyards during funerals as places of meetings since they are often denied permits by police for rallies.

Speaking on behalf of all district UPND Chairmen, Elvis Nkandu of Kitwe says the party’s democratic right has repeatedly been suppressed by state actors hence sadly resorting to funerals as the only means to mingle in large numbers.

Meanwhile party leader, Hakainde Hichilema has urged members not to be fearful as time has come for the nation to be liberated from socioeconomic woes.

The duo was speaking in Ndola during the burial of a wife of a senior party official.