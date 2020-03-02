THE UPND are the ones that proposed the re-introduction of Deputy Ministers in the constitution (amendment) Bill 10 of 2019, nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakacinda has said.

Mr Nakacinda said the UPND were hypocrites and wanted to deceive the citizenry in the manner they were handling the proposed amendments to the constitution because they were playing double standards.

He said during the Patriotic Front interactive forum in Lusaka yesterday that all political parties including the UPND met at the PF secretariat in 2018 requesting the president to halt the process of taking the draft Bill to Parliament because they wanted to have an input themselves.

Mr Nakacinda said all political party secretary-generals went to Siavonga and participated in making proposals to the Constitution amendments.

He stated that the UPND was in the forefront in making some of the proposals in the Amendment Bill 10 which it now calls controversial.

“It’s just that we have accepted that hypocrisy and deceit should be part of politics. UPND were the ones who were proposing that we need to reintroduce deputy ministers.

“They were the ones who were proposing re-introduction of deputy ministers as part of the structural changes that need to happen because they felt that Government needs to change the way that it is running now.