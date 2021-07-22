THE UPND says it has welcomed the privatisation commission of inquiry.

In a statement, party presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya noted that President Edgar Lungu is serious about setting up a Commission of Inquiry into the privatisation process of the 1990s.

“We have noted the statement by Special Assistant to the President Isaac Chipampe that President Edgar Lungu is serious about setting up a Commission of Inquiry into the privatisation process. We welcome this announcement and are looking forward to the outcome of the said inquiry,” he said. “We can only hope, that the inquiry will be conducted publicly by independent persons, in the interest of transparency.”

Bwalya said the UPND also hopes that in the unlikely event that President Lungu survives the forthcoming election, he must declare his interest in the inquiry, and “therefore, must exclude himself from appointing the members of the inquiry, as well as from receiving the

report first, due to his significant and well documented involvement as one of the key players in the privatisation process”.

Bwalya said the UPND expected that the inquiry would only report to the people’s elected Parliament.

“We further hope the results of the inquiry will be more substantive than those from the inquiry directed by the late president Michael Sata in 2012 and 2013, as well as all other inquiries directed by President Lungu for which the reports continue to gather dust in government offices, thanks to a lack of political will,” he said.

Bwalya said the UPND and the nation also hoped the scope of the inquiry can be expanded to cover the corruption cases worth billions of kwacha exposed by the Financial Intelligence Centre, the effective ‘privatisation’ of ZNBC through the digital migration scandal, among

various other scandals that have blighted the country.