UPND WILL BE CLOSED AFTER HH SERVES HIS TEN YEARS – ANDERSON BANDA

UPND Lusaka Province Vice Youth Chairman Anderson Banda has indicated that the opposition party will have not reason to exist after its President Hakainde Hichilema serves his two terms in power.

Banda said the party will be de-registered after Hichilema serves his ten years as Republican President.

Banda said the party has resolved to have Hichilema elected as President and within ten years, change the republican constitution that will make him a life president and there will be no use to have a party registered.