UPND WILL BE WORSE THAN PF – WYNTER KABIMBA

Rainbow Party leader Wynter Kabimba says the UPND will be worse then PF.

Kabimba says the UPND won an election because people were fatigued, angered with this misrule of the PF.

He says the PF had pushed Zambians to the corner that out of anger Citizens decided to replace it with UPND.

Kabimba says the UPND lied it’s way into government. He says it’s leader Hakainde Hichilema (HH) had promised that the Kwacha would appreciate to K10 against the US dollar by 14:00 after he was sworn in at 10:00 hrs. He says this has not happened as the Kwacha is now K17 or K18 against the a dollar.

The former Justice Minister said even the promised free Education is flace. He says free Education promised from Primary to University is not what is being promised in the 2022 budget where people will be expected to apply for bursary.

He says President Hichilema promised to end loadsheeding but that the people were now going two days without power.

Kabimba who was speaking on a program dubbed Platform on Mellinum Television Sunday night monitored by Zambian Eye said Zambia needs a true leadership that understand the economic dynamics adding that soon people will come out to demand for such leaders.

A Caller from the Copperbelt said President Hichilema has gone to the West to seek for assistance to turn around the economy which he said would not work.

He said foreign nations or institutions are not the solution to Zambia’s economic problems. He said the problems for Zambia’s economic challenges were to be addressed by Zambians themselves.

And Kabimba said unfortunately all previous regimes who have won elections have become worse than those they defeat in an election. He said this is because they fail to understand what the people want and detest in the party they vote out.

He announced that his party was rebranding and mobilizing to soon launch under a new name.

Kabimba says once relaunched his party will present an alternative political platform with ideology and solutions to the country’s social and economic challenges.