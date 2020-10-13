KEBBY Mbewe says the opposition UPND will in 2021 cry like small babies if Bill 10 does not pass in Parliament.
Mbewe says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema must learn to listen from others.
“The opposition UPND will cry like small babies if Bill 10 does not pass in parliament because they will still remain in the opposition in 2021.They don’t know that they will need Bill 10 more than the people of Zambia needs it,” he said.
Mbewe said Hichilema should not think that he was a star to publicly prohibit his members of parliament from supporting Constitution (Amendment) Bill No.10 of 2019.
“The opposition leader should learn to bend and listen more from others than to only listen to himself. Let him have the humility of listening to what other political players are saying. That’s why majority political parties in the country now are working with the PF because they have seen that the UPND leader does not like to listen from others. Let him be sober up,” he said.
Mbewe, who is PF member of the central committee, said it would be wise for Hichilema to allow his MPs to debate Bill 10 in parliament than walking out.
“If the UPND decides to walk out of parliament in protest against Bill 10, they will regret in 2021 in the sense that there are good clauses in the bill not only for Zambians but for the opposition itself that could have addressed some of their concerns they keep complaining about,” he claimed.
And Mbewe urged the UPND leadership not to be seen to fight the Electoral Commission of Zambia in the manner it raises concerns but should instead concentrate on devising strategies to mobilise its party.
He said the UPND shouldn’t be accusing the PF of planning to rig the 2021 elections “when it was the opposition party that rigged in its strongholds both in 2015 and 2016 elections”.
“If they did not rig the elections in their strongholds then why are they refusing to have a new Voters’ Register? We know that their motive behind opposing to the ECZ idea of having a new Voters’ Register is based on their appetite to use the same manoeuvres they did in both 2015 and 2016,” Mbewe said.
He said it was surprising that the UPND was so much in opposition of the idea when it was not the one spending the money for the exercise.
Mbewe insisted that the PF was going to retain power in 2021.
“But for my elder brother HH, he should not lose hope because he can still contest in 2026 when he loses in 2021,” he said.
Mbewe also expressed disappointment that Hichilema did not recognize the Head of State during the ECZ’s meeting for political party presidents.
“It is a sign of lack of humility for the opposition political party leader to continue not to recognise President Edgar Lungu when as a Christian himself understood very well what the bible says about those in leadership. Let him take the biblical way and embrace the principle of love and humanity, according to the values of Christianity,” urged Mbewe. “HH is my fellow elder in the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA). He knows how we are taught in the book of Romans that we need to respect leaders of the land. This is not the Zambia we want where leaders are not respected.”
Iwe which Zambian people are you referring to? You failed to give account to the so called Bill, who to please iwe ngwele…. Kkkkk
Look at who is talking about crying if this bitter pill 10 fails. It looks like this chap Mbewe is the only pf cadre who doesn’t know that pill 10 is bitter and is now dead.
Bill 10 is dead and its burial site is at parliament building between the car park and where poles for flags are lined up misrip.
UPND HAS BEEN AND BE VOTED BY REAL PEOPLE, WE KNOW YOUR PLANS YOU DEVILS, PF. YOU ARE AFRAID OF OLD VOTERS REGISTER BECAUSE THEY VOTED YOU OUT, YOU ONLY USED CHULU OF ECZ AND CHAVULA TO STEAL VOTES. GOD, HELP US FIGHT THESE PF DEVILS AND REMOVE THEM FROM POWER. CHIMINYA, HH, WABAMINYA BA MWANKOLE, PF.
The only puppy that will cry is Mbewe and fellow idiots. Did RB cry because of 10 idiots? The same will happen to proponents of idiot 10.
Ka mbewe, who are you to tell us that, will cry if bill 10 is not passed. Please know that, we DONT wanng. t BILL 10. nangula panono. twakana. It is you and your president who wants Bill 10, IFWE ni BIG NO. secondly, you mentioned that, HH,did not recognise your president during the ECZ meeting. Is it a must to recognize him, he was in the meeting for 2 hours, not even a word. so what is the fuzzy to mention him?
kebby, Lungu, wants bill 10 very much because he doesnt qualify for 3rd term.
not the other way baba
Bill 10 dead, dusted and buried for ever.
A bill should be for the people not for a party. The more you shout about bill 10 the more we reject it because the PF only fight for what benefits them. Bill 10 is gone.