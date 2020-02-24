By Chilufya Tayali

YOU GUYS SHOULD STOP HALLUCINATING, UPND WILL NEVER WIN ELECTIONS IN OUR AGE, BECAUSE AFTER PRESIDENT LUNGU, I AM THE NEXT

=================

An opposition party which is about to takeover Govt through the ballot starts by sweeping the by-elections, but UPND is losing even in its strongholds like in the last by-elections we had.

HH is politically stale such that he has nothing more to offer, which is why I highly suspect, he could be the one behind the gassing, riots and massive false propaganda on social media, thinking it would help.

HH is now lonely with no political power forces like he had in 2015 and 2016. He missed his chance in those two elections, especially when Guy Scott, GBM, Miles Sampa, Maureen Mwanawasa, Mulenga Sata among others were with him.

HH can’t win an election surrounded by his fellow Tongas, because it just look like a family affair and not a party to rule the Country.

So brothers and sisters, stop cheating yourselves, UPND is nowhere politically, bulimi bwakale, ubushingantalalika.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!