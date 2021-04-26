By: Antony Bwalya

How does it feel to have your income effectively TAXED at 67%?

The UPND’s commitment is to REDUCE your tax burden so that you can have more money to spend on things that matter most to you and your family.

In this regard, we have consistently proposed to:

1. Lower your upper tax bracket from the current 37.5% to 22.5%

2. Limit the middle tax bracket to a maximum of 15%

3. REFORM NAPSA to allow you partial access on a periodic, percentage basis so that you can raise INTEREST FREE CAPITAL to invest in the future of your family.

Under the UPND and President Hichilema, you will no longer have to wait until retirement before you can begin to build the future you and your family deserve. For us, the future is NOW!

This is the CHANGE you will be voting for on 12 August 2021.

#Vote4change